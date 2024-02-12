City Mission Guests Complete Workforce Development Program

(From City Mission of Findlay)

The City Mission of Findlay is proud to announce that seven of their guests have successfully graduated from a workforce development program sponsored by Work Advance.

This state-funded grant aims to fill gaps in manufacturing employment by offering good jobs at competitive wages.

It also provides under-served individuals with an opportunity to prosper, perhaps even a second chance. Additionally, the program is designed to upskill existing employees with further training and higher wages.

To celebrate this achievement, City Mission of Findlay, Raise the Bar Hancock County, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay, Ohio, and Owens Community College Findlay, OH, organized an event for seven of City Mission’s guests who completed the Work Advance Program.