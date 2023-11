The City Mission of Findlay’s ‘Shine a Light Walk’ will be held on Friday night, November 17th.

It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hancock County Courthouse.

People are invited to join the City Mission in bringing awareness to homelessness and in celebrating the possibility of renewal and hope.

In 2022, the City Mission provided more than 31,000 nights of lodging and 130,000 meals.