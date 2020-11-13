City Mission In Quarantine Due To COVID Cases

The City Mission of Findlay says it has eight positive cases of COVID-19.

The mission is requiring all of its residential guests to quarantine for 14 days.

The mission says this is a proactive effort to reduce the potential of community spread.

During the quarantine period, the mission will not be accepting new guests and anyone who leaves will not be allowed to return until the quarantine period has ended.

The City Mission of Findlay says health, well-being and safety is their top priority and will continue to make every effort to provide crucial services of housing, meals and advocacy in a safe and effective manner.