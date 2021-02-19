City Mission Keeping People Warm During Frigid Weather

The City Mission of Findlay has been helping the homeless stay warm during the cold and snowy weather we’ve been having.

Chief Development Officer Joy Barger says they need continued community support to operate the recently opened warming center which allows anyone in need to shelter from the elements.

In addition to financial support, donations such as hand warmers, men’s gloves (L & XL) and men’s sweatpants and sweatshirts in larger sizes that allow for layering are needed at this time.

Due to generous donors, the Mission is fully stocked with socks, shoes, and women and children’s gloves and hats.

The City Mission has sheltered 60 to 70 people each night in January and February, despite the challenges of safe social distancing and increased sanitation due to COVID.

“We are helping as many as possible under the circumstances,”Barger said.

“Community support is vital now so we can keep going.”

To make a financial donation, visit www.FindlayMission.org.

To seek help for yourself or someone you know, call the Mission’s help line at 419-423-9151.