City Mission Meals Served Milestone

(From the City Mission of Findlay)

Over 200,000 Meals Served in 2024!

Thanks to the incredible support of our Food Services Team and the dedication of our amazing volunteers, City Mission served over 200,000 meals in 2024!

Every plate was a symbol of hope, care, and community.

This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the countless hours, hard work, and love poured in by our volunteers.

Thank You for Helping Us Make a Difference!

Your commitment fuels our mission to fight hunger and bring hope to those in need.