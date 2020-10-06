City Mission Of Findlay Experiencing Food Shortage

The City Mission of Findlay is dealing with a food shortage.

Joy Barger, Chief Development Officer, says they served around 90,000 meals last year and the need is even greater this year.

Joy said, due to the pandemic, fewer food drives have been held and they’re at a deficit of 50,000 pounds of donated food.

She’s asking individuals, businesses and churches to donate what they can.

Learn more about the City Mission of Findlay and how you can help them out here.