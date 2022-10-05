City Mission Of Findlay Giver Of Life Gala Event

The City of Mission of Findlay is inviting the community to its 2022 Giver of Life Gala Event.

It will be held on Friday, October 21st from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

People are invited to join The Mission for an evening of impact, art, food and fellowship.

As the only emergency shelter in Hancock County, The City Mission has been helping men, women and families move from crisis to stability for 86 years.