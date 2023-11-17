City Mission Serving Thanksgiving Meal

The City Mission of Findlay will be holding the Thanksgiving meal that was previously put on by StoneBridge Church.

StoneBridge Church has merged with Cedar Creek Church and StoneBridge is under construction and cannot hold the meal.

“This Thanksgiving we’re partnering with Cedar Creek to put on a community Thanksgiving meal,” said Mission Director Kathryn Bausman.



She says they’ll be serving a hot to-go meal behind City Mission along Front Street.

“Anybody can come between 1 and 4 and pick up a hot Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings.”

Kathyrn says people can still donate food to the Mission or Cedar Creek for the meal.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 23rd.

The City Mission is at 510 West Main Cross in Findlay.