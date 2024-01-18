City Mission, St. Andrew’s Warming Center Update

(From City Mission of Findlay)

City Mission and St. Andrew’s Annex will continue to operate their warming centers until Sunday evening.

If you require a warm place to stay during this cold front, you are welcome to visit City Mission’s warming center from 8 PM to 8 AM or St. Andrew’s Annex from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Please take care and stay safe during these cold conditions.

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

