City Mission To Help People Stay Warm As Temps Plummet

City Mission of Findlay will be helping people stay warm as extremely cold weather settles in.

The City Mission says it will be a warming center from Saturday evening, January 13th through Wednesday, January 17th, and may open on Thursday, January 18th depending on the weather.

The warming center at City Mission will be open from 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Then, Sunday at 9 a.m., the Annex at St. Andrews on Crawford Street will open and remain open until 4 p.m.

City Mission will be transporting to and from St. Andrew’s Annex at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

City Mission will have its warming center open from 4 p.m. to the following morning Sunday through Wednesday.

Lunch and dinner will be provided by City Mission.

