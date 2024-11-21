CIty Mission Warming Center Expanding Into Low-Barrier Shelter

The City Mission of Findlay is expanding its Warming Center to serve more people.

“We’re thrilled to announce an important step forward in our mission to serve those experiencing homelessness,” said Mission Executive Director Kathryn Bausman.

She says their Warming Center will soon transition into a low-barrier shelter, providing not just warmth, but a safe, welcoming space where individuals can access shelter without unnecessary obstacles.

“This will be a 365 day a year low-barrier shelter,” Bausman told WFIN.

She says people can come in with no background checks, drug testing, or alcohol checks which would keep some people away who needed help.

As she said in the audio above, they hope to have the low-barrier shelter open in mid-December.