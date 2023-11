The City of Findlay’s Christmas Tree has arrived.

The tree arrived on Tuesday morning and was put in place at Dorney Plaza in front of the municipal building.

The tree is a blue spruce standing about 35 to 40 feet tall.

It was donated by Brian Sampsel.

The community is invited to attend the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 24th at 6 p.m. and Santa Claus himself will be there to help with the countdown.

See video from last year below.