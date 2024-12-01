City Of Findlay Christmas Tree Lights Up

A good-sized crowd braved the cold weather to watch Santa Claus himself light up the City of Findlay Christmas Tree.

Santa was joined by Mayor Christina Muryn as they lit up the tree at 6 o’clock Friday night in front of the municipal building and the crowd cheered.

Findlay First Edition then led the crowd in some carols which you can hear in the video below.

The tree is a 30-foot-tall blue spruce and was donated by Findlay residents John and Betty Lee.

The star atop the tree was made by students at Millstream Career Center in 2021.