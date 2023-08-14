City Of Findlay Construction Projects Update

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the city. The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects. These restrictions are ongoing through August 18, 2023.

STATE ROUTE 568 – The westbound lane of State Route 568 will be closed from 8am to 5pm from Bright Road to County Road 236. The eastbound lane will remain open.

BYAL AVENUE – Harrison Street to Morrical Blvd – Byal Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Harrison Street to Morrical Blvd for waterline installation.

MAIN STREET – Greenlawn Avenue to 6th Street – S. Main Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Greenlawn Avenue to 6th Street for Storm Sewer installation. There will be temporary no parking on Main Street in this area.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.