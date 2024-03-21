City Of Findlay Employee Excellence Award Winner Announced

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay presented Evan Naliborski, Public Works Maintenance Worker IV with the Parks Maintenance Department, with the John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence on March 19, 2024, at a luncheon.

Naliborski started with the City in the Street Department as a Public Works Maintenance Worker I in February 2020.

He transferred to the Parks Maintenance Department in July 2021.

He quickly rose through the ranks to his current position as a Public Works Maintenance Worker IV.

Naliborski has been instrumental in moving projects to completion such as the Municipal Court renovations, emergency dispatch center at Fire Station 4, and currently the STRICT Center search and rescue house.

From handling material lists, working within project budgets and working through Wood County inspections, Naliborski continually goes above and beyond his typical job requirements to make a project successful.

Naliborski is also a member of the City of Findlay employee retention committee.

Mayor Christina Muryn stated, “Naliborski is a wonderful teammate and a great asset to the City. He is a hard worker, has a positive attitude, and takes initiative.”

Three City employees were nominated by their peers. Nominees included: Evan Naliborski, Parks Maintenance Department; Detective Kevin Spieker, Police Department; and Taylor Spigner, Police Dispatch.

The program is named in honor of Assistant City Engineer John E. Seman who passed away in late 2004. John’s service to the City began in May 2000. John’s distinguished character and passion for excellence in building a community established a pinnacle for all to follow.

The annual John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence is intended to formally recognize a City employee whose service, dedication, integrity, and commitment to community are exemplary.

John’s parents, Dave and Beth Seman, and his brother and sister-in-law Dan and Katie Seman and nephew George helped present the award.

City employees who have served at least one year, except elected officials, are eligible for nomination. Nominations were made by employees of the City of Findlay.

A plaque displaying names of past award recipients is displayed in the Municipal Building.