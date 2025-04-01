City Of Findlay Flood Event Reminders

(From the City of Findlay)

The National Weather Service is projecting 4-6 inches of rainfall in Findlay and surrounding Northwest Ohio Counties beginning Wednesday afternoon through the weekend. This storm front is also expected to bring strong winds and potential hail.

Given the current soil saturation and significant rain expected, flash flooding and moderate river flooding are both expected. Secure outdoor furniture, bring in items when possible, and ensure your safety kit for power outages are ready.

Reminders:

Flash Flooding occurs when the ground cannot absorb the water fast enough causing standing water in areas which may not typically flood. Moderate River Flooding is expected which will cause some road closures. Impact to property is not anticipated. Check Sump Pumps to help prevent basement or crawl space flooding. Clear debris from storm drains in front of properties to help with road drainage. Do not drive through standing water! Even just an inch of water can be extremely dangerous. Stay away from downed power lines. Report them to AEP Ohio Customer Operations Center 800-672-2231. For fallen trees or hazards in the roadway please call the Findlay Police Department Emergency Line by dialing 911. Stay weather aware and monitor local news outlets as well as the National Weather Service Social Media.

Resources:

Flood Information: https://www.findlayohio.gov/community/flood-information

NWS Forecast https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=40.9619&lon=-83.6082&unit=0&lg=english&FcstType=graphical

WFIN – Get the latest forecast, weather alerts, road alerts, and river levels by clicking here.