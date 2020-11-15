City Of Findlay Leaf Pick Up Begins Monday

The City of Findlay’s leaf collection this year will run from Monday, November 16th through December 4th.

City workers will pick up leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

The city makes clear that plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up.

The city is reminding people to not rake leaves into the street, as leaves tend to wash into and clog storm sewers, causing maintenance issues and potentially flooding.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge.

The current hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 1pm-6pm and Saturday 8am-4pm, closed Sunday, Monday.

The green waste site will be closed on Thanksgiving.

It will be open on November 27 and 28, 2020.

The last day for the green waste site for the season is December 5, 2020.