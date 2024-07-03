City of Findlay Popular Annual Financial Report Released

From City of Findlay Auditor, Jim Staschiak II

The City of Findlay’s published Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was released at Findlay City Council’s meeting on 7/2/23.

The financial information has been taken from the 2023 City of Findlay’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Annual Report consists of detailed financial statements, notes and schedules as well as very detailed statistical information.