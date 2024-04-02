City Of Findlay Projects Causing Road Closures

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the city.

The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects.

These restrictions are in effect from April 1, 2024, until further notice.

PUTNAM STREET – Western Avenue to Portz Avenue – Putnam Street will be closed to through traffic from Western Avenue to Portz Avenue for curb replacement.

PORTZ AVENUE – Sandusky Street to Main Cross Street – Portz Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Sandusky Street to Main Cross Street for curb replacement.

IMPERIAL LANE – Saratoga Drive to Bristol Drive – Imperial Lane will be closed to through traffic from Saratoga Drive to Bristol Drive for curb replacement.

GREENDALE AVENUE – Bright Road to Sutton Place – Greendale Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Bright Road to Sutton Place for curb replacement.

LAUREL LANE – Northridge Road to Sweetwater Road – Laurel Lane will be closed to through traffic from Northridge Road to Sweetwater Road for waterline installation.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.