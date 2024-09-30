City Of Findlay Provides Update On Road Construction Projects

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the city. The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting. Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects. These restrictions are in effect from September 30, 2024, until further notice.

GARFIELD AVENUE – N. Main Street to railroad – Garfield Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.

GEORGE STREET – N. Main Street to railroad – George Street will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.

ALLEN AVENUE – N. Main Street to railroad – Allen Avenue will be closed to traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline trench repair.

MIDLAND AVENUE – N. Main Street to railroad – Midland Avenue will be closed to traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for trench repair.

S. BLANCHARD STREET – Sixth Street to Pearl Street – S. Blanchard Street will be closed to through traffic from Sixth Street to Pearl Street for waterline installation.

TR 99 – Distribution Drive to TR 230 – TR 99 will be closed to through traffic from Distribution Drive to TR 230 for sewer installation.

TR 230 – CR 212 to TR 99 – TR 230 will be closed to through traffic from CR 212 to TR 99 for road reconstruction.

LIMA AVENUE – Ra-Nik Ct to Payne Avenue – Lima Avenue with be reduced to one lane with traffic control lights from Ra-Nik Ct to Payne Avenue for sanitary sewer installation.

WASHINGTON AVENUE – Sixth Street to Olive Street – Washington Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Sixth Street to Olive Street for storm sewer installation.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week. The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.