City Of Findlay Road Construction Projects Update

(From the City of Findlay)

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE WEEK OF 7/15/24:

-Allen Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-Midland Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-South Blanchard Street will be closed to through traffic from Sixth Street to Hobart Avenue for waterline replacement.

-Garfield Avenue will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-Crystal Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Clinton Street to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Frazer Street will be closed to through traffic from N. Main Street to Morey Avenue for curb replacement.

-Vincent Street will be closed to through traffic from N. Blanchard Street to Central Avenue for curb replacement.

The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

Please do not hesitate to contact the Engineering Department if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.