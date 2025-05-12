City of Findlay Road Construction Update

(From the City of Findlay)

CONSTRUCTION UPDATES 5/12-5/16:

Broad Ave. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from W. Trenton Ave. to W. Melrose Ave. for curb replacement.

W. Melrose Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to Broad Ave. for curb replacement.

East St. will be closed to through traffic from E. Lincoln St. to E. Lima St. for curb replacement.

Carnahan Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Tiffin Ave. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

Allen Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

Midland Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to Railroad for curb replacement.

Garfield Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

George St. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

Twp. Road 80 (Baseline Rd.) will be closed to all traffic from Springlake Dr. (E.) to Springlake Dr. (W.) for a sanitary sewer project.

Avoid these blocks if possible. Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions (419) 424-7121.