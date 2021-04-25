City Of Findlay Spring Cleaning Reminders

The City of Findlay took to its social media to answer some common questions as people begin or continue their spring cleaning.

The city listed the following as the most common questions they get.

High grass – Grass height may not exceed 6 inches in height.

Junk Vehicles – Vehicles must be fully operable and have current registration

Garage Sales – Each resident may have up to two a year per code

Swimming Pools – Anything over 14 feet in diameter or length must be permitted and location verified prior to construction

Fences, Decks, and Sheds – A permit must be obtained and location must be verified prior to constructing

People who need to file a complaint can do so by clicking here.

People with questions about zoning should call 419-424-7108.