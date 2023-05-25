City Of Findlay Strategic Plan Update

The City of Findlay says the most recent draft of the Findlay Forward citywide strategic plan is available for review at FindlayForwardPlan.com.

The Strategic Planning Committee has decided to move forward with the plan’s goals and objectives.

The city says the committee will continue with discussion on the action items for each objective based on community feedback that has been received.

Findlay Forward is a citywide strategic planning process of developing a Council driven community Strategic Plan, using input received from the entire Findlay community.

A Strategic Plan is a long-term framework that outlines a roadmap for the future of the City. The Strategic Plan is a moment for the community to pause, take stock and define, as a community, what Findlay should be in the future of the City and how to get there.

The plan is a guide for the City decision-makers and will include an overarching vision that aligns all aspects of the Findlay community life, and identify goals and specific actions the City, Council, and staff will implement.

For more information, or to submit comment, contact the Strategic Planning Committee at [email protected].