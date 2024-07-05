City of Findlay Warns of Door to Door Energy Companies

The City of Findlay has issued a press release regarding Door to Door Energy Companies not affiliated with the city possibly contacting local residents.

Findlay, Ohio – July 5, 2024: The City of Findlay recently issued solicitor licenses to several representatives of various energy companies pursuant to Section 767 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Findlay.

These energy companies are NOT affiliated with the City of Findlay in any way. They are NOT authorized to act on the City’s behalf. They are NOT authorized by the City to request to see residents’ utility bills. They are an outside, independent agency seeking your business.

Energy Harbor remains the City of Findlay’s only governmental electric aggregation utility through March 2026, and IGS Energy remains the City of Findlay’s only governmental gas aggregation utility through October 2024.

The City of Findlay does not send representatives of the governmental utility aggregation program to your door. Communication is made through the US Mail.

If you feel you are being harassed by representatives of these energy companies, please contact the Police Department at 419-424-7150.

You may also file a complaint about a utility service with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). You can reach the PUCO at 1-800-686-7826 or at https://puco.ohio.gov.