City Of Findlay Weekly Road Construction Update

(From the City of Findlay)

CONSTRUCTION 6/2-6/6:

-Broad Ave. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from W. Trenton Ave. to W. Melrose Ave. for resurfacing.

-W. Melrose Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to Broad Ave. for resurfacing.

-East St. will be closed to through traffic from E. Lincoln St. to E. Lima St. for curb replacement.

-Carnahan Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Tiffin Ave. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Scott Court will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Allen Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Midland Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Garfield Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-George St. will be closed to through traffic from Main St. to the Railroad for curb replacement.

-Twp. Road 80 (Baseline Rd.) will be closed to all traffic from Springlake Dr. (E.) to Springlake Dr. (W.) for a sanitary sewer project.

-Morrical Blvd. will be closed to through traffic from Logan Ave. to the North Dead End for waterline installation.

-The Westbound lane of Howard St. will be closed to all traffic from 7am-7pm from Broad Ave. to the Walmart entrance for construction of the Interstate Trail.

-Broad Ave. will be reduced to one lane in the Southbound direction from Howard St. to Trenton Ave. for construction of the FHS Trail.

Please call the Engineering Department with any questions (419) 424-7121.