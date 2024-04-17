City Offering Bulk Trash Drop-Off For Residents

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay will be offering a bulk trash drop-off for Findlay residents from Saturday, April 22nd to Saturday, April 29th.

Hours are 8 to 4 or until dumpsters are full on Saturdays and 8 to 8 or until dumpsters are full on weekdays.

Dumpsters will be at the Public Works Department, 330 N. Cory St., where city residents may dispose of unwanted debris.

The drop-off is in conjunction with the annual Backyard Mission Trip on Saturday, April 22nd.

The City will keep dumpsters open for an additional six days to encourage citizens to clean up the community in observance of Earth Week.

Hazardous materials, commercial tires, concrete, appliances, and electronics will not be accepted.

Proof of residency or ID may be required.

This year, the city will accept noncommercial vehicle tires on Saturday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 29th. The tires must be off the rim. Proof of residency in the City of Findlay and/or ID will be required.

The city reminds people that it is illegal to transport more than ten scrap tires at any time without obtaining a registration certificate from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency per ORC 3734.83.