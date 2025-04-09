City Offering Bulk Trash Drop Off Week For Residents

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay will offer a bulk trash drop off for Findlay residents from Saturday, April 19, 2025, to Saturday, April 26, 2025 sponsored by The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. Hours are 8am-1pm or until dumpsters are full on Saturdays and 2pm-7pm or until dumpsters are full on weekdays.

Dumpsters will be placed at the Public Works Department, 330 N. Cory St., where city residents will be able to dispose of unwanted debris. The drop off will be held in conjunction with Backyard Mission Trip taking place Saturday, April 26, 2025 and Earth Day on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

No hazardous materials, commercial tires, concrete, appliances, or electronics will be accepted. Proof of residency or ID may be required.

The City will be accepting noncommercial vehicle tires. Tires must be off the rim. Proof of residency in the city of Findlay and/or ID will be required. Please note, in the State of Ohio it is illegal to transport more than 10 scrap tires at anytime without obtaining a registration certificate from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency per ORC 3734.83.