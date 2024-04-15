City Offering Bulk Trash Drop-Off Week For Residents

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay will offer a bulk trash drop-off for Findlay residents from Saturday, April 20, 2024, to Saturday, April 27, 2024. Hours are 8am-3pm or until dumpsters are full on Saturdays and 8am-7pm or until dumpsters are full Monday-Friday.

Dumpsters will be at the Public Works Department, 330 N. Cory St., where city residents may dispose of unwanted debris. The drop-off is in conjunction with the annual Backyard Mission Trip on Saturday, April 27. The City will keep dumpsters open for an additional six days to encourage citizens to clean up the community in observance of Earth Week.

During the Earth week drop off event in Spring 2023 over 1,500 tires and 93,000 lbs of trash were collected. We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity and join us in working to keep our community clean!

Hazardous materials, commercial tires, concrete, appliances, and electronics will not be accepted. Proof of residency or ID may be required.

The City will accept noncommercial vehicle tires on Saturday, April 20, and Saturday, April 27. The tires must be off the rim. Proof of residency in the City of Findlay and/or ID will be required. Please note that it is illegal to transport more than ten scrap tires at any time without obtaining a registration certificate from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency per ORC 3734.83.