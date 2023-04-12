City Offering Online Option For Tax Bill Payment

The City of Findlay is reminding people that Tax Day is coming up on Tuesday, April 18th.

All individuals and businesses that are subject to the City of Findlay income tax, as well as the Village of Arlington, Mount Cory, Vanlue, Carey, Mount Blanchard or Jenera income tax are reminded to file their 2022 municipal income tax return.

The City of Findlay offers people an online payment as an option when paying their tax bill.

People can also drop it off in one of the city’s drop boxes located in the Municipal Building parking lot or in the Municipal Building vestibule.

“There continues to be delays with the postal service so please consider using one of these methods,” the city said.