City Offers Update On Road Construction Projects

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the City.

Listed below are the projects and restrictions for the week of 9/9.

-Garfield Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-George St. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to the railroad for waterline replacement.

-S. Blanchard St. will be closed to through traffic from Sixth St. to Pearl St. for waterline installation.

-TR 99 will be closed to through traffic from Distribution Dr. to TR 230 for sewer installation.

-TR 230 will be closed to through traffic from CR 212 to TR 99 for road reconstruction.

-Lima Ave. will be reduced to one lane with traffic control lights from Ra-Nik Court to Payne Ave. for sanitary sewer installation.

Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions at (419) 424-7121.