City Seeking Christmas Tree Donation
(From the City of Findlay)
The City of Findlay is seeking the help of the citizens of Findlay for a donation of a tree for Findlay’s Christmas Tree that will be displayed in Dorney Plaza during the Christmas season.
Requested specifications for the tree are listed below:
– 25-35 feet tall
– Short Needle Spruce Tree (Preferred)
– Easily accessible for equipment to access
– No obstructions such as overhead lines
– No backyard trees unless totally accessible for large equipment
The City will remove the tree, grind the stump, clean up the area, and seed. Additionally, we will plant a new tree in the spring if desired by the property owner.
If you are interested in donating your tree, please contact Kathy Launder in the Mayor’s Office at 419-424-7137 or by email at [email protected].