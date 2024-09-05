City Seeking Members For Shade Tree Commission

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay Shade Tree Commission has two openings for members. The terms will expire 12/31/2025. Meetings are currently held the first Thursday of the month at 11:30am in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of the Municipal Building. The Commission meets at least 8 times per year. Members must live within City limits.

The Findlay Shade Tree Commission was created in 1978 by Findlay City Council to address the need to care for Findlay’s aging urban forest. Members of the Shade Tree Commission are appointed by the Mayor to three-year terms. The Commission operates with guidance from the Shade Tree Ordinance 913 and coordinates with the Public Works Department.

The Shade Tree Commission’s responsibilities are to provide leadership in selection, promotion, planting, and care of trees in public areas like street rights-of-way, parks, cemeteries and other City properties, as well as hazardous tree removal.

If you are interested in being considered, please reach out to the Mayor’s office via phone (419) 424-7125 or via email [email protected].