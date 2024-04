(From the City of Findlay)

Total Solar Eclipse Banners will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis for $50.

Due to the large interest, only one banner per person will be available for purchase.

To purchase a banner, please come to the Mayor’s Office (318 Dorney Plaza, Room 310) beginning Monday, April 22nd during normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm).

Cash only.