City Updates Efforts In Addressing Growing Homeless Population

Findlay Service-Safety Director Rob Martin addressed city council and community partners about the efforts being undertaken in response to the increased presence of homeless people in the community.

Martin says both he and Mayor Muryn recognize that it is a frustrating and complex issue that did not show up overnight and won’t be solved overnight.

He says the city will work tirelessly to help the individuals in need while also addressing the community concerns arising from an increase in homeless people in the downtown area.

Martin says there are currently 150 to 160 homeless people in Hancock County. He says 80 to 90 are sheltered by an organization such as the City Mission, 30 to 40 are in cars or couch surfing, and the remainder are in tents or on the streets.

Martin says he and Kathryn Bausman, Director of City Mission, have pulled together local stakeholders to discuss how to address the issue.

After much discussion, he says the group prioritized three areas of focus they felt would help alleviate the situation.

Those three areas are, community education, affordable/accessible housing, and low-barrier housing.

Martin says it’s important to note that the city has not seen any instances of violence of confrontation involving homeless individuals, although there have been issues with trespassing which have been addressed.