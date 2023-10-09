City Updates Road Construction Projects

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the city. Weather and Contractor Schedule is Permitting the status of some of the projects. Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects. These restrictions are in effect through October 13, 2023.

SR 568 – Bright Road to CR 236 – The westbound lane of SR 568 will be closed from 7:30am to 5pm from Bright Road to CR 236. The East bound lane will remain open.

W. LINCOLN STREET – Western Ave to S. West Street – W. Lincoln Street will be closed to through traffic from Western Avenue to S. West Street for storm sewer installation.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.