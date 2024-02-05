Classes Teach How To Prepare And Cook Venison

(ONN) – As Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting season comes to an end, hunters are invited to a series of special events.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering free classes as part of its field-to-table program.

The classes will teach participants how to prepare and cook venison, including techniques like pressure canning, making jerky and snack sticks, and creating family-friendly dinners.

The classes will be held at various locations throughout the state, including wildlife district headquarters and select education centers.

Officials add that venison can be a healthy and cost-effective alternative to beef and other meats in that one deer can provide as much as 60 pounds of meat.

