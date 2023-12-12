Classic Movie Night To Feature Holiday Themed Romantic Comedy

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its Classic Movie Night on Friday, December 15th at 7:00 pm with a screening of Holiday Affair (1949).

This holiday themed romantic comedy features Janet Leigh as a war widow trying to decide between Robert Mitchum’s charming sales clerk, and Wendell Corey’s stable but boring lawyer.

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged, but not required.

There will be historical information before and discussion after. Popcorn and refreshments are provided.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, call the museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.