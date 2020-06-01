Classic Riverside Summer Concerts On WFIN

Although there will be no live music this summer, WFIN is partnering with the Hancock Park District to present “Classic Riverside Summer Concerts” beginning on Sunday, June 7th.

Details are in the following news release from the park district.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Hancock Park Districts 69th Annual Riverside Summer Concert Series at Findlays historic Riverside Park in the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Band Shell.

Minimizing the number of persons gathered and promoting social distancing are the overarching safety precautions being applied with the well-being of employees and patrons in mind.

While there will be no live music this summer, Hancock Park District is partnering with WFIN to present “Classic Riverside Summer Concerts” each Sunday beginning June 7 through August 30.

WFIN will broadcast each performance on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, visit our park Calendar at www.HancockParks.com or call the HPD Administrative Office at 419-425-7275.