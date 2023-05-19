Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Dies

Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown has passed away.

The hall-of-famer, civil rights icon and actor was 87 years old.

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said on ClevelandBrowns.com.

“He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today. So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story.”

Brown is the all-time rushing leader for the Browns with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns in a nine-year career from 1957 to 1965.

He never missed a game in his career, led the league in rushing eight times and was voted league MVP three times.

Brown shocked the world in 1966 when he announced his retirement from football at the age of 29 to focus on his acting.

(pictures courtesy of the Cleveland Browns)