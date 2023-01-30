Cleveland Guardians Drummer And Lifelong Fan Dies

The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to announce the passing of John Adams, a lifelong Cleveland baseball fan and bleacher drummer of the Cleveland Guardians. He was 71 years old.

“For nearly five decades the beat of John’s drum was the heartbeat of baseball here in Cleveland,” said Guardians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio.

“We are all saddened by John’s passing. His dedication, commitment and passion for our franchise, at both Cleveland Stadium and Progressive Field, was unmatched. John will forever remain a member of our team.”

A native of Cleveland, Adams graduated from Parma High School in 1969. His attendance at Cleveland baseball games, accompanied by his drum, became a Northeast Ohio staple when he drummed at his first game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on August 24, 1973, an 11-5 Cleveland victory over the Rangers. When he was asked about the bleachers, Adams responded “I’ve found the perfect place and I love it.”

Over the course of more than 3,500 games, Adams has drummed at:

3 All-Star Games

11 Playoff Series

3 World Series

Len Barker’s Perfect Game

Last season, John was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame and a bronzed drum and his bleacher seat have been moved to Heritage Park in his honor.

He will be remembered for his passion for the game and this city. “I do it for the players. I love the organization. It’s my way of drumming up enthusiasm for the team,” Adams said.

