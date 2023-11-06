Cleveland Guardians Name New Manager

(From the Cleveland Guardians)

The Guardians announced on Monday that former catcher Stephen Vogt has been named the 45th manager in franchise history.

Throughout a rigorous interview process that also included candidates like Brewers manager Craig Counsell, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough, the Guardians were looking for a person who shared the same values that the organization has already established, while also bringing in a new perspective that challenges this group to think about things a little differently.

Despite the list of more than 40 names that the Guardians believed could fill these desires, it was Vogt who stood out among the rest.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stephen and his family to Northeast Ohio and to name him the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians,” said Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. “Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player, and we’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks.

“Stephen has thought critically about the type of leader and manager he wants to be. His deep care for others, his ability to build meaningful relationships with those around him, and his open-mindedness and curiosity make him an ideal fit to lead our club moving forward. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Stephen.”

Former manager Terry Francona left with big shoes to fill. He won the most games by a skipper in franchise history (921) and was the team’s longest-tenured manager. After 11 seasons with someone like Francona, who came to Cleveland with eight years of big league managerial experience and two World Series rings under his belt, the Guardians are now turning to someone in a much different position.