Cleveland Guardians Talk Upcoming Season During Findlay Visit

The Cleveland Guardians were in Findlay to talk with Guardians affiliate WFIN staff and broadcast sponsors about the success achieved in the previous season and the expectations for the upcoming season.

Sr. VP of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio and analyst and host of the Guardians Radio Network Jim Rosenhaus spoke during the event at the Findlay Inn and Conference Center.

The two shared the franchise’s philosophy for developing a winning program and said expectations are high for the upcoming season after the success of last season.

The Guardians’ regular season schedule kicks off on WFIN with a 7-game road trip beginning in Seattle on Thursday, March 30th.

Cleveland’s home opener will be on Friday, April 7 against Seattle.

With the new schedule format, the Guardians will host eight Interleague opponents in 2023, including the Miami Marlins (April 21-23), Colorado Rockies (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-28), Milwaukee Brewers (June 23-25), Atlanta Braves (July 3-5), Philadelphia Phillies (July 21-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 22-24) and Cincinnati Reds (September 26-27).