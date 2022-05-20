Law enforcement agencies will be participating in the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign.

Safety officials say, no matter what type of vehicle you drive, one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.

As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket.

The campaign, from Monday, May 23rd through Sunday, June 5th, reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.

One of the local agencies participating is the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“We aren’t handing out tickets for the thrill of it, ” said Sheriff Brian Siefker.

“If enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success.”

The sheriff is asking people who have a friend or family member who does not buckle up when they drive, to ask them to consider changing their habits.

“Help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone – front seat and back, child and adult – needs to remember to buckle up.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

In that same year, 58 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing a seat belt.