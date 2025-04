(From Findlay City Schools)

The Clothin’ Trojans 5K is Sunday, April 27th!

Our district is honored to be connected to Clothe-A-Child, which supports so many of our students, and this event helps us support their mission!

Sign up for the race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Findlay/ClothinTrojans5k2023

More ways to support: Stay tuned for the Raffle Basket Silent Auction the week of April 21st!