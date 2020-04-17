Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases In Putnam County Nursing Home

There has been a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases in Putnam County thanks to a large cluster of cases in a long term care facility.

The Putnam County Health Department says as of Friday there were 14 cases in the county, after the cluster was discovered at the Meadows of Leipsic.

On Thursday there were four cases of coronavirus in the county.

The health department says the cluster of new cases includes both residents and staff of the facility.

The health department says it’s working with the Meadows of Leipsic to contain the spread of the virus through isolation of those who are ill and contacting those who may have been exposed.

“While the community has done a great job of taking precautions to help decrease the spread of the disease, it is important to not let up at this crucial time,” said Kim Rieman, health commissioner of the Putnam County Health Department.