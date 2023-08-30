CMC Seeking Volunteers For School-Based Mentoring Programs

Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County is in need of volunteers to help out with their school-based mentoring programs.

“If you’re a high school student or older, you can make a positive impact by spending just an hour each week at a school that suits your schedule,” said Executive Director Stacy Shaw.

“Engage in games, foster connections, impart leadership skills, and, most importantly, have fun! Join us at Donnell, Glenwood, Wilson Vance, Bigelow Hill, or Cory Rawson.”

For more details, reach out to Stacy at [email protected] or call at 419-424-9752.