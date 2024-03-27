Coalition To Support People Reintegrating Into Society From Prison

(From Welcome to a New Life)

Welcome to a New Life has secured $30,000 in funding from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) to establish the Hancock County Reentry Coalition in our community.

By collaborating with the Family Resource Center, the Criminal Justice System, and various community organizations and stakeholders, the coalition aims to support individuals reintegrating into Hancock County from prison.

The funding will be provided in quarterly installments to back ODRC’s reentry expansion initiative, aiming to reduce recidivism across Ohio counties. The funds are secured until December 31, 2025.

This grant is specifically allocated to help individuals obtain or reinstate their driver’s licenses, alleviate financial burdens by covering court fines and fees, provide transportation assistance, and address housing and other essential needs.

The Hancock County Reentry Coalition will refer individuals to different agencies and organizations within the collaborative network and community to ensure comprehensive support for those reintegrating post-incarceration. These Reentry Coalitions in Ohio strive to break down barriers and lower reoffending rates through successful reintegration.