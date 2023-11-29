‘Coats For Christmas’ Collecting Coats For Annual Distribution

(From Coats for Christmas)

Coats for Christmas is a great example of the community working together to help out those who are on a tight budget or who are in need and cannot afford a winter coat.

Each year we ask many of the area schools and some businesses, organizations, and individuals to collect and donate gently used winter coats. Previously City Dry Cleaning and now City Uniforms and Linens, graciously cleans all of these coats and that is no small task – generally we collect over 2,300 coats each year.

So we thank City Uniforms and Linens for this donation! There is also a goal to have enough gloves and hats for everyone who comes to collect a coat. In addition we also collect blankets and socks that are available at our event.

Melissa LaRocco was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss this year’s Coats for Christmas.

Donations: If you are not able to donate coats but still want to help. We accept cash or check donations that goes towards Coats for Christmas each year. Mail donations to the Chamber at 123 E Main Cross St Findlay, Ohio. Make the checks out to “The Alliance Foundation” and place Coats for Christmas in the memo line. You may also pay online by going to findlayhancockchamber.com. Select “store” from the drop down menu and click Coats.

Collection & Distribution

Collection locations: We will be collecting used coats from Mon., Nov., 27th through Fri., Dec., 1st . The coats can be dropped off at the new City Apparel business location at 116 E. Main Cross Street, which was the prior location of City Dry Cleaning.

Coats may also be dropped off at various Findlay City Schools and county school locations, the Hancock County Library as well as local businesses with donation boxes. If you would like to purchase new coats, hats, mittens, or blankets for the event, then you can drop those off at the downtown YMCA Branch at 300 Lincoln Street in Findlay prior to Fri., Dec. 8th. Indicate when you drop them off that they are new.

Cleaning dates: Monday, Dec. 4th – Thursday, Dec. 7th

Set up: Friday, Dec. 8th

Distribution dates: Saturday, December 9th distribution will be from 9 am – 3 pm. Coats will be available again on Sunday, December 10th from 1 pm – 3 pm. There is no financial restriction for eligibility; therefore anyone in need of a coat or hat and mittens is welcome.

Distribution will take place at East Branch YMCA: 1400 Manor Hill Rd. Findlay, Ohio 45840