Coats For Christmas Collection Drive In Findlay

The Coats for Christmas collection drive is happening this week in Findlay.

Each year the organization helps those who are on a tight budget and in need of a winter coat and cannot afford one.

The organization asks area schools and some businesses, organizations, and individuals to collect and donate gently used winter coats.

City Uniforms and Linens, cleans all of the coats, which is no small task because they generally collect more than 2,300 coats each year.

There is also a goal to have enough gloves and hats for everyone who comes to collect a coat.

In addition, blankets and socks will also be available at the event.

Coats will be collected from Monday, November 29th through Friday, December 3rd.

The coats can be dropped off at the new City Apparel business location at 116 E. Main Cross Street, which was the prior location of City Dry Cleaning.

Coats may also be dropped off at various Findlay City Schools and county school locations, as well as local businesses with donation boxes.

People who wish to purchase new coats, hats, mittens, or blankets for the event, can drop those off at the downtown YMCA Branch at 300 Lincoln Street in Findlay prior to Friday, December 10th.

Then on Saturday, December 11th and Sunday, December 12th, the East Branch YMCA will be transformed into a distribution center.

Anyone and everyone is welcome at the distribution and each person/family that does come is paired with a personal shopper.

Anyone can come get a coat and other winter gear on Saturday, December 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 12th from 1 p.m. to p.m. at the East Branch YMCA at 1400 Manor Hill Rd. in Findlay.